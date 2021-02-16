PAXEX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $8,642.35 and $11.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 61.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00893663 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

