Paxos Standard Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $676.16 million and $224.69 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00139570 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

