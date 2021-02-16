PAYCENT Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $189,941.11 and approximately $25.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

