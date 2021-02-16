Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,661,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 914,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.78% of Paychex worth $2,950,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 139,958 shares of company stock worth $12,716,665 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

