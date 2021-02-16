Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $389.02 and last traded at $389.99. 558,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 430,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.98.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.39.
The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.