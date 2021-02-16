Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $389.02 and last traded at $389.99. 558,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 430,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.39.

The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

