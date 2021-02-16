Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2,483.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

In other news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

