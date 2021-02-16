PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 3.0% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.37. The stock had a trading volume of 372,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $354.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

