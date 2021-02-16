PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $298.97 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $302.10. The company has a market cap of $350.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

