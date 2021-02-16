PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Tops $14.01 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $315,488.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.00896552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.44 or 0.05069981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032397 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,848,166 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

