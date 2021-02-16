PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.17

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 2073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

