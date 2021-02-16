PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Down 8.6%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s share price fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.13. 995,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,191,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.