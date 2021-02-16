Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80.

A number of analysts have commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

