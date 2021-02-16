PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Up 10.2%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) rose 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 2,685,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,259,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.22.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%.

In other PEDEVCO news, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 506,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,408 over the last three months. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

