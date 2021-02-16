Peercoin Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $111,350.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00308066 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,776,030 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

