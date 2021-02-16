Peerplays Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $929,064.48 and approximately $79,563.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00264116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00418071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185804 BTC.

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

