Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.45

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.45 and last traded at $147.78, with a volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $387,300. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,625,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Pegasystems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,680,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pegasystems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.