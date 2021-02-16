PegNet Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $3,654.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00061405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00265995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00085800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00405312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00187302 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

