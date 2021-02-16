Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.17. Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 33,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

