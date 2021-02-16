Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 5.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $145.72 and last traded at $145.88. Approximately 6,733,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,212,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,084.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

