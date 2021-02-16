Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Up 8.1%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $13.80. 759,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 493,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $209.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)
Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.
