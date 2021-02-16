Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Up 8.1%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $13.80. 759,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 493,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $209.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

