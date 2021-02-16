Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.984 dividend. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

