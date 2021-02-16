Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Trading Down 10.9%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. 3,927,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,001,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

