PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.86. 2,284,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 867,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,986.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

