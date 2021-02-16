Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.69

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 233841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,645,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

