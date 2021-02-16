Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.69

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 233841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.
Several research firms recently commented on PAG. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,645,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
