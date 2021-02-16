Pentair plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

Pentair stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. 1,370,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,554. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

