Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.63. Pentair posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pentair by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

