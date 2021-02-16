Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 652,939 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

