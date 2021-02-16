Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Pentair worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 652,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.