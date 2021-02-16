Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PEN stock opened at $278.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.81 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $314.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

