Peony (PNY) Hits Market Cap of $886,697.18

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Peony token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $886,697.18 and $3,263.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded up 218.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,670,737 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

