Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.54% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 51.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $605.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

