Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

