PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $129,545.61 and approximately $241.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008358 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001342 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001792 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,906,592 coins and its circulating supply is 43,658,087 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

