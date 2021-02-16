PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.45 Billion

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce $14.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.86 billion and the lowest is $14.05 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $13.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $74.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $75.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.89 billion to $78.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 63,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

