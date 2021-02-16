PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 264,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PEP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

