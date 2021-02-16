Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSHG opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

