Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PSHG opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter.
Performance Shipping Company Profile
Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.
Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.