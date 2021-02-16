Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Trading Up 8.8%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 1,123,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 937,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a market cap of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.