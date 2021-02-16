Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $16.75. Peridot Acquisition shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 196,932 shares traded.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000.

About Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

