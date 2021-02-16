Perlin Hits Market Capitalization of $33.19 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $33.19 million and $6.34 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00835501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.04976975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

