Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 232,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 137,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
The company has a market capitalization of $199.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
