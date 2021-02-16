Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 232,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 137,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

