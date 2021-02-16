Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 2,053,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 531,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

About Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

