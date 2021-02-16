Perpetual Protocol Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.31 or 0.00013003 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $137.48 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

