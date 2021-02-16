Perry Stuckey Sells 20,985 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.57. 12,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after buying an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

