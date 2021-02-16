Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.12

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 154863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33.

About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

