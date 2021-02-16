Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.10

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 9368303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTH. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $22,690,000. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $13,614,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $8,394,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $5,672,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $5,673,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.