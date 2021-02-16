Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.