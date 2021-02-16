Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $157,372.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,793.14 or 0.03634347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00262511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00081538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00426555 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185163 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 830 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt

