Peter J. Solomon Sells 5,000 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $308,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter J. Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00.

Shares of MNRO traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 225,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 69.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Monro by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist decreased their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

