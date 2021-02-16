Peter Southby Purchases 14 Shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 14 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £154.56 ($201.93).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 14th, Peter Southby acquired 15 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

EMIS opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.29. EMIS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.42 million and a PE ratio of 26.78.

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.