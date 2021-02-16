Peter Southby Purchases 14 Shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 14 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £154.56 ($201.93).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Southby acquired 15 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

EMIS opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.29. EMIS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.42 million and a PE ratio of 26.78.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

