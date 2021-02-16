Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.34

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 71595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.05 target price on Petrus Resources and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$16.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.